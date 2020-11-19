WEVO Launches Digital Experience Platform

WEVO, a customer experience company, today released the WEVO Digital Experience Platform to help companies test the customer journey across multiple pages with customer insights and industry benchmarks.

WEVO's platform helps marketers optimize websites and concept designs without live traffic, providing multipage-level usability feedback, journey feedback across websites or designs, and an understanding of how customer journeys delivers on targeted audiences' expectations and needs. Journeys also help to understand how pages perform together and if they will successfully engage visitors based on five key journey diagnostics: trusted, intuitive, inspiring, satisfying, and valuable.

"Today's rate of change in customer expectations is accelerating. Companies are struggling to keep their digital experiences relevant and rarely understand why their website visitors don't convert—a crucial missing link for customer experience and engagement," said Nitzan Shaer, CEO and co-founder of WEVO, in a statement. "Now more than ever, marketers and product managers need to improve their digital experiences and rapidly adapt to a changing world to prevent the loss of those millions."

Jackson Hewitt was an early adopter of the WEVO Digital Experience Platform.