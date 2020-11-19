Cheetah Digital Partners with Swrve

Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel marketing customer engagement solution provider, has joined forces with Swrve, a mobile marketing technology provider, connecting Swrve's app engagement technology to its Customer Engagement Suite (CES).

With this partnership, marketers have access to enhanced capabilities and mobile data management that Swrve offers placed within the context of the broader customer insights and relationships managed within the CES. This partnership will result in more contextual and relevant engagements over their mobile apps.

"Swrve's app engagement technology will be a valuable complement to our existing cross-channel service offering. Their focus on business outcomes and best-in-class customer service matches up well to Cheetah Digital's customer-obsessed approach, and we are truly excited to be integrating their mobile capabilities to our clients with an aligned priority on success," said Andy Gladwin, head of mobile go-to-market strategy at Cheetah Digital, in a statement.

"Swrve's integration with Cheetah Digital will significantly enhance functionality for both products and enable brands to deliver a comprehensive, contextual multichannel experience for end-users," said Barry Nolan, chief strategy officer at Swrve, in a statement.