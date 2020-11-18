Signavio Launches CEX Edition and Training Academy

Signavio, a provider of business transformation solutions, today launched Signavio Business Transformation Suite Customer Excellence(CEX) Edition and Signavio Academy.

Signavio's CEX Edition leverages analytics and other techniques to identify critical customer interactions and the interdependencies between customer sentiment, moments of truth, and underlying process operations. It includes Signavio Journey Modeler to help organizations understand and visualize customer experiences in a step-by-step journey, as well as Process Intelligence tools that leverage data to unlock operational excellence.

Signavio Journey Modeler merges customer experience with process mining insights to discover which operational root causes are driving customer satisfaction or frustration. It allows organizations to connect journeys with processes, metrics, systems, and roles, and understand, improve, and transform them. It also identifies process gaps and drives the changes needed to delight customers at scale.

Process Intelligence capabilities include four analytics tools to support specific user groups throughout the analysis-to-insights lifecycle. They are the following:

A Process Oriented Analytics Language, SiGNAL, that allows creation of process insights with dedicated process functions;

A cloud-based in-memory analytics engine, SiGNAL Mining Engine, that can analyze millions of business transactions in real-time;

A Metrics Library; and

ETL Pipelines to simplify online and manual data acquisition with a unique process mining-oriented data model creation.

"In the vast majority of organizations there is a major disconnect between their customer journeys and the underlying operational processes that support them. This has led to the emergence of a new customer excellence category that demands a combination of innovative technology, such as our new CEX Edition, as well as specialized skills that our Signavio Academy will build," said Gero Decker, CEO of Signavio, in a statement.

The Signavio Academy will help upskill thousands of process managers with a curriculum that will focus on skills, techniques, and approaches essential to success in a profession that is becoming more data-driven and customer-experience focused.