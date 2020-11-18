White Ops Expands Partnership with Snowflake

White Ops, a provider of protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, will deploy its customer datasets on Snowflake Data Marketplace, providing access to detailed insights to visualize and stop fraudulent traffic and engagement across advertising, marketing, and web applications in Snowflake's platform.

White Ops' relationship with Snowflake means clients will be able to leverage White Ops bot mitigation service alongside data already hosted on the platform. Snowflake Data Marketplace features more than 100 data providers globally across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, and finance.

"Kargo's mission is to curate the cleanest and most transparent advertising marketplace to ensure that ads are being delivered when and to whom they're supposed to. Our partnership with White Ops is a key component to ensuring our advertisers are benefiting from human-only engagements," said Sarah Galinat, senior manager of publisher partnerships at Kargo, a joint Snowflake and White Ops customer, in a statement. "Now, with the ability to aggregate all our data sources, including White Ops in Snowflake, operationalizing comprehensive analytical insight to further fortify Kargo in our fight against ad fraud couldn't be faster or easier."

"Since becoming Snowflake's second customer in 2014, we realized then that they were a game-changer in disrupting database tech. It matched our needs perfectly and helped us scale our business to where we now verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week, protecting digital business everywhere from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud," said Tamer Hassan, co-founder and CEO of White Ops, in a statement. "Having our customer datasets readily available via Snowflake Data Marketplace accelerates our mission to disrupt the economics of cybercrime for the benefit of everyone."

"Many Snowflake customers are building and transforming their businesses based on data insights from across their digital channels," Snowflake's head of the media and advertising vertical, Bill Stratton said in a statement. "Snowflake provides a secure platform for accessing, sharing, and analyzing data from multiple sources. Now, customers can also leverage White Ops fraud protection data sets from Snowflake Data Marketplace to help safeguard their digital experience data from sophisticated bot attacks and fraudulent interactions."