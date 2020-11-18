Neustar Launches Unified Analytics

Neustar, an information services and identity resolution technology provider, launched Neustar Unified Analytics powered by Neustar Fabrick, its marketing analytics solution that provides both cross-platform and user-level measurement across online and offline channels, including closed digital platforms. This helps companies make on-the-fly optimizations to their marketing mix, campaign tactics, and audience targets.

"We are pioneering a significantly more advanced approach to marketing planning, analytics, and attribution with Neustar Unified Analytics," said Michael Schoen, senior vice president and general manager of marketing solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "It bridges the gap between marketing mix modeling and multitouch attribution in ways that are unique in the industry, helping us better optimize our clients' marketing investments across the board. This solution is incredibly advanced in terms of cookie-free, cross-channel analytics and attribution."

Neustar Unified Analytics integrates the cross-channel analytics of Neustar MMM with the real time, user-level insights of Neustar MTA in a single application. It brings in solutions from Fabrick, a unified identity ecosystem of Neustar proprietary data, technologies, and cross-media linkages. By leveraging this persistent identity-based analytics solution, companies will gain visibility into closed digital platforms, linear and connected TV, mobile apps, desktop, and other digital channels.

In addition, Neustar Unified Analytics incorporates Neustar innovations in differential privacy, leveraging Neustar's consumer identity graph to provide MTA without individual-level advertising impression data. People are grouped based on advertising exposure to ensure companies can measure advertising performance across closed media platforms without relying on third-party cookies and mobile ad IDs.

Unified Analytics offers the following capabilities:

Enhanced advertising budget planning and investment allocation recommendations;

Advanced scenario planning and in-flight campaign optimization; and

Increased visibility across the online and offline consumer journey based on people-based data linkages.