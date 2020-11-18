The Northridge Group and Tethr Partner to Help Businesses Make Sense of Voice of the Customer Data

The Northridge Group, a contact center and customer experience consulting firm, and Tethr, a conversation intelligence platform provider, are teaming up to integrate deep domain expertise and human-assisted monitoring with artificial intelligence-powered analytical capabilities, including audio transcription, to deliver customer experience solutions to their clients.

"Our research shows that a lot is riding on the level of service customers receive from contact centers, and they will quickly migrate away from brands after just one poor service experience," said The Northridge Group's CEO, Therese Fauerbach, in a statement. "Together, The Northridge Group and Tethr will provide our clients with enhanced quality contact monitoring capabilities to unlock powerful insights enabling improvements in customer experience, sales conversion, agent performance, product intelligence, marketing effectiveness, and compliance."

"Tethr customers consistently speak to the power of our platform and the ease with which they can gain valuable insights and teach our machine learning," said Tethr's chief customer officer, Steve Trier, in a statement. "However, many companies need assistance with change management activities affecting their people and processes. The Northridge Group will bring the depth of expertise in call center, customer experience, and sales required to help customers derive the most value from Tethr insights."