LiveRamp and Kinetiq Partner on TV Analytics
Data connectivity platform LiveRamp has partnered with Kinetiq, providers of a solution to unify paid, earned, and owned TV impressions at the household level, to streamline measurement of all TV ad exposures and investments across all screens and all streams.
By leveraging Kinetiq's ad catalog of 2,600 TV stations across more than 85 countries, LiveRamp, through its Data Plus Math TV measurement solution, can more accurately tie cross-screen ad exposure data to outcomes.
Capturing TV ad exposures across all formats, lengths, and language variations, Kinetiq enables Data Plus Math to connect impressions to other data sources to determine ROI, access historic ad placement performance, and optimize future TV and digital buys. LiveRamp customers can leverage this partnership to map viewers' ad exposure to actual purchases, store visits, app downloads, and other online or offline events.
"Through these enhanced analytics capabilities, TV marketers and media owners no longer have to concede to blind spots when evaluating the value and impact of their expenditures," said John Hoctor, general manager of LiveRamp TV, in a statement. "As viewership continues to fragment throughout the rapidly changing TV landscape, the value of cross-screen measurement and reporting increases tenfold. Access to Kinetiq's intelligence platform allows us to connect the highest quantities of data with the agility and foresight necessary to deliver across any screen, be it linear, digital, streaming, or beyond."
"Working with LiveRamp, we aim to redefine the TV attribution model so brands, MVPDs, and programmers can finally measure the full value of their marketing," said Kevin Kohn, CEO of Kinetiq, in a statement. "Paid attribution is only one part of that equation. We look forward to expanding our partnership to include attribution for TV sponsorships, earned media, and product placements, forever changing TV attribution for the industry."