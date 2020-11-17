LiveRamp and Kinetiq Partner on TV Analytics

Data connectivity platform LiveRamp has partnered with Kinetiq, providers of a solution to unify paid, earned, and owned TV impressions at the household level, to streamline measurement of all TV ad exposures and investments across all screens and all streams.

By leveraging Kinetiq's ad catalog of 2,600 TV stations across more than 85 countries, LiveRamp, through its Data Plus Math TV measurement solution, can more accurately tie cross-screen ad exposure data to outcomes.

Capturing TV ad exposures across all formats, lengths, and language variations, Kinetiq enables Data Plus Math to connect impressions to other data sources to determine ROI, access historic ad placement performance, and optimize future TV and digital buys. LiveRamp customers can leverage this partnership to map viewers' ad exposure to actual purchases, store visits, app downloads, and other online or offline events.