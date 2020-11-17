PCI Pal Partners with Oracle
PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, is partnering with Oracle to offer its contact center customers additional security and compliance options for cardholder-not-present (CNP) payments, bringing together Oracle's Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SBC) with PCI Pal's PCI compliance solutionsto help companies ensure that their voice interactions and sensitive cardholder data are secure.
The solution both secures sensitive financial information and de-scopes the customer network environment from the requirements of the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standards.
"Both the rapid shift to remote working and the surge in demand for cardholder-not-present payment processing introduce new data security and compliance challenges for contact centers," said Andrew Morawski, general manager and senior vice president of Oracle Communications, in a statement. "Helping our customers get ahead of those concerns is a top priority, and our joint solution with PCI Pal does just that. Utilizing our E-SBC on-site or from the cloud and PCI Pal's cloud-based solution, we can help our customers attain compliance with the highest standard of payment security."
"With decades of experience securing real-time communications, data, and applications, Oracle understands the importance of data security in safeguarding a company's reputation and customer trust," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer of PCI Pal, in a statement. "We're so excited to be working with them to offer their customers unparalleled trust, security, and compliance for their contact centers."
