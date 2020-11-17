PCI Pal Partners with Oracle

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, is partnering with Oracle to offer its contact center customers additional security and compliance options for cardholder-not-present (CNP) payments, bringing together Oracle's Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SBC) with PCI Pal's PCI compliance solutionsto help companies ensure that their voice interactions and sensitive cardholder data are secure.

The solution both secures sensitive financial information and de-scopes the customer network environment from the requirements of the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standards.