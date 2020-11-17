Pega Introduces RPA Auto-Balancing
Pegasystems today introduced Pega RPA Auto-balancing, a robotic process automation feature that automatically provisions workloads between available bots. This new Pega Robot Manager capability uses artificial intelligence (AI) to intelligently optimize the capacity and efficiency of bot resources.
With Pega RPA Auto-balancing, the new Pega Robot Manager capability analyzes all work requests and automatically provisions them across available bots. When new or unexpected needs arise, the feature dynamically and intelligently reallocates bots in real time. Pega RPA Auto-balancing will also be able to prioritize more important work over less critical jobs when bot demand exceeds capacity.
Pega RPA, part of the Pega Infinity suite of digital transformation software, automates repetitive tasks performed through the user interface (UI) of enterprise applications. Pega RPA uses its deep robotics to automate applications at the code level.
"Too many organizations are trying to overcome RPA's many limitations by, ironically, buying even more bots," said Eric Musser, general manager of intelligent automation at Pegasystems, in a statement. "This just results in more bot management headaches and costs them more money while never truly reaching scale. In our latest step toward hands-free RPA, Pega RPA Auto-balancing makes it simple and painless to maximize bot efficiency and reduce costs without human intervention, bringing true automation across the entire RPA lifecycle."