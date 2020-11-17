Pega Introduces RPA Auto-Balancing

Pegasystems today introduced Pega RPA Auto-balancing, a robotic process automation feature that automatically provisions workloads between available bots. This new Pega Robot Manager capability uses artificial intelligence (AI) to intelligently optimize the capacity and efficiency of bot resources.

With Pega RPA Auto-balancing, the new Pega Robot Manager capability analyzes all work requests and automatically provisions them across available bots. When new or unexpected needs arise, the feature dynamically and intelligently reallocates bots in real time. Pega RPA Auto-balancing will also be able to prioritize more important work over less critical jobs when bot demand exceeds capacity.

Pega RPA, part of the Pega Infinity suite of digital transformation software, automates repetitive tasks performed through the user interface (UI) of enterprise applications. Pega RPA uses its deep robotics to automate applications at the code level.