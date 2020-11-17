NICE Partners with Symphony
NICE has partnered with Symphony, a Sykes company, to expand deployment of robotic process automation (RPA) and in particular attended automation, globally.
The collaboration allows organizations worldwide to benefit from NICE's employee virtual attendant, NEVA, together with Symphony's holistic methodologies for RPA and intelligent automation design, implementation and adoption.
"This partnership between NICE and Symphony enables organizations to optimally scale their intelligent automation and expand value for customers and employees. We're pleased to partner with Symphony to help organizations discover and then maximize the benefits of smart attended automation for their businesses," said Barry Cooper, president of the NICE Enterprise Group, in a statement.
"We're proud to collaborate with NICE to bring intelligent automation solutions that enrich employee experiences and create better customer interactions. Together, we look forward to increasing the number of scaled attended automation deployments at enterprises around the world that will help drive operating efficiencies across the front, middle, and back offices, resulting in significant enterprise-wide value," said Richard Mitchell, chief technology officer of Symphony, in a statement.
