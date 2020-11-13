Creatio Adds Solutions to Creatio Marketplace

Creatio, a process management and CRM software provider, has added seven solutions to the Creatio Marketplace.

The solutions are designed boost productivity in the workplace and integrate Creatio with popular systems.

The Outlook add-on for Creatio embeds part of the functionality of Creatio into Microsoft Outlook and allows users to process emails and connect them to Creatio Contacts, Accounts, Opportunities, and Tickets without leaving Outlook.

TimeSlot for Creatio allows users to arrange both internal and external meetings, calls, and other events in the Creatio calendar.

Solvemate Chatbot for Creatio allows users to handle repetitive requests around the clock and create new cases from Solvemate.

Vainu connector for Creatio allows users to filter and find real-world companies and create and enrich Accounts, Leads and Contacts in Creatio.

SignNow integration for Creatio allows users to edit and sign PDF-documents with E-Signature in Sales Creatio.

Smart surveys for Creatio allows users to create online surveys, send them to contacts, receive feeback, update contact information, and activate specific processes according to the responses received.

Google Maps route for Creatio allows users to automatically create routes and get directions in Google Maps with waypoints using Creatio Contacts and Accounts.