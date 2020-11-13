Greenfly Launches Greenfly +Engage Fan Activation Software

Greenfly, the digital media exchange platform founded by former MLB All-Star and Los Angeles Dodgers player Shawn Green, has launched Greenfly +Engage, a fan activation software for marketing teams at sports, entertainment, and consumer brands.

With Greenfly +Engage, users can gather, organize, and publish authentic photos and videos created by their most loyal and engaged communities. Marketing and social media teams can set up branded, customized campaign web pages on their websites or mobile apps and collect authentic content through a click of a button from fans.

Fans record and capture content, click the team's campaign link shared on a social post, on the team's website or mobile app, or live broadcast or commercials, and then submit. For organizations, the rights-cleared content is automatically routed into an organized media library in the Greenfly platform, where it can be tagged, sorted, and made available to teams and players within seconds or transferred in bulk for editing.