Greenfly Launches Greenfly +Engage Fan Activation Software
Greenfly, the digital media exchange platform founded by former MLB All-Star and Los Angeles Dodgers player Shawn Green, has launched Greenfly +Engage, a fan activation software for marketing teams at sports, entertainment, and consumer brands.
With Greenfly +Engage, users can gather, organize, and publish authentic photos and videos created by their most loyal and engaged communities. Marketing and social media teams can set up branded, customized campaign web pages on their websites or mobile apps and collect authentic content through a click of a button from fans.
Fans record and capture content, click the team's campaign link shared on a social post, on the team's website or mobile app, or live broadcast or commercials, and then submit. For organizations, the rights-cleared content is automatically routed into an organized media library in the Greenfly platform, where it can be tagged, sorted, and made available to teams and players within seconds or transferred in bulk for editing.
"We're always thinking about powerful ways to move and share short-form media," said Daniel Kirschner, president and CEO of Greenfly, in a statement. "+Engage is an exciting new addition to our already robust ecosystem. By expanding media collection capabilities to gather user-generated content from fans and consumers, we're helping organizations crowdsource content from their biggest supporters. Additionally, we've made the whole process more efficient and less costly by simplifying content workflows and effectively solving for first- and last-mile content routing and curation through a single, private-network platform."
"We're thrilled to be officially debuting Greenfly's fan engagement technology on the heels of an incredible championship moment for the Dodgers in this incredible season for Major League Baseball," Green said in a statement. "The Dodgers have called on fans to contribute their personal photos and videos no matter where they're celebrating and in real time for an incredible opportunity to demonstrate their passion on Dodgers' social media channels. They're showcasing a new way to feel a stronger sense of spirit and togetherness while driving deeper player-fan relationships."
"Greenfly has been an incredible asset for the Dodgers social team over the past few years and is now helping us facilitate deeper connections with fans," said Caroline Morgan, vice president of digital strategy for the Dodgers, in a statement/ "From distributing personalized social content to players for use on their own accounts, to helping us work efficiently during a largely remote season, Greenfly makes it easy for our marketing team to sort and share digital content in real-time. And by using +Engage, we collected thousands of photos and videos with just a single Twitter post. We are thrilled to share those incredible reactions and celebrations with our fans."