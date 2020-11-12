Sprinklr Launches Fall '20 Release

Customer experience management platforms provider Sprinklr today launched its Fall '20 Release with more than 400 new features to help businesses connect with customers across digital channels.

Updates to Sprinklr Modern Care include IVR deflection to Sprinklr Live Chat, allowing agents to move support conversations to Live Chat with a simple text message; and Live Chat deflection to SMS and WhatsApp for Customer, while agents have full visibility into the cross-channel conversation history.

Updates to Sprinklr Modern Marketing include an Omnichannel Journey Facilitator, which lets marketers nurture leads by engaging oa customers' preferred channels across email, text (SMS), WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter DM, Apple Business Chat, and Viber; and Next-Gen Collaboration with emojis, advanced search, threaded replies, direct message notifications, and task sharing.

Updates to Sprinklr Modern Advertising include Ads Manager Pivot, allowing advertisers to uncover deep ad performance insights by creating Pivot Tables in Ads Manager, group entities by dimensions and drill into the data to identify winning ads, and create new variations based on top-performing variables; and Strategy Group Reporting Dashboards that let companies see which changes were made to their ad campaigns and how they impacted ad performance and export and share results with stakeholders.

Updates to Sprinklr Modern Research include an artificial intelligence-guided New Topic Creation Experience with upfront topic previews, keyword and operator suggestions, smart theme clusters, and more; and Quora and Twitch integrations.

Updates to Sprinklr Modern Engagement include new and improved reporting with section-level filters, service-level agreement presets, daily post performance metrics, and more; and advocacy forum thread notifications for website, app, email notifications.

Other platform updates include Ratings and Reviews in Gallery, advanced layouts for display and presentations within tables; Oracle B2C Service integration; and Sprinklr Smart Alerts on Slack.