  • November 12, 2020

Dynamic Yield Releases No Consent, No Cookies Solution

Dynamic Yield today released No Consent, No Cookies, a solution that enables companies to guarantee that no customer data is collected unless they've actively opted-in.

With it, companies can ensure compliance by automatically blocking user activity tracking until consent is gained, without cookies or coding.

"Other players in the market offer cookie-based consent solutions, automatically putting them in breach of [the General Data Protection Regulation]. And as legislation continues to crack down on online privacy across the globe, this puts teams at risk," said Omri Mendellevich, chief technology officer at Dynamic Yield, in a statement. "With our cookieless consent offering, brands can instantly establish new-found levels of trust with their users, confidently, and compliantly. In this new era of data protection, Dynamic Yield couldn't be prouder to be at the forefront of user consent."

