Clicktivated Launches Clickable Live Streaming Video Tech
Clicktivated, a provider of interactive video technology, today launched live streaming shoppable video technology that allows viewers to click on products to shop directly within the live stream.
Using Clicktivated's live streaming shoppable video technology, viewers can click and shop individual products on screen as they watch pre-recorded and live streaming videos.
"The future of video fully revolves around streaming and interactive content. This new integration allows the perfect combination of the two, keeping viewers engaged and making it super-simple to shop in the moment," said Chris Roebuck, CEO and founder of Clicktivated, in a statement. "With live streaming platforms gaining massive popularity, we set out to develop a feature that would activate these livestreams in the same way that we activate pre-recorded videos."