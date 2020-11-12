PAAY and Bluefin Partner on Remote Commerce Security

Bluefin, a provider of encryption and tokenization payment and data security, and PAAY, a provider of consumer authentication, have released a security application that protects against hackers and online fraud, while providing regulatory compliance.

The solution set combines 3DS, hardware-based encryption, and vaultless tokenization to provide merchants a liability shift, strong customer authentication, data confidentiality, and compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act, and the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2).