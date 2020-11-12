Zoho Partners with TCS

Zoho is partnering with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide CRM, IT service management, and ecommerce solutions for large businesses.
This alliance brings together Zoho's product portfolio with TCS' consulting and business integration services.
"TCS has a business-led approach to consulting and enterprise transformation. Zoho takes the same approach to its technology, offering a vertically integrated platform of leading business applications and services," said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho, in a statement. "We are confident that through TCS' reach and influence in the market across 46 countries, more enterprise organizations globally will experience the benefits of Zoho's deep technology stack and world-class applications."
"Enterprises are adopting best-of-breed product suites for customer service functions because they provide the digital power and flexibility required to create the right engaging customer experience at the right moment," said Aarti Devi, global head of customer experience management and enterprise application services at TCS, in a statement. "We are pleased to partner with Zoho in helping their customers pursue new innovation and growth opportunities."