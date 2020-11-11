LinkedIn Releases Quarterly Update of Sales Navigator

As part of its quarterly updates, LinkedIn today unveiled several new features in Sales Navigator that are designed to help companies cultivate relationships with existing customers, drive efficiencies, and identify buyer interest.

"Sales Navigator will always be a great tool to help you identify new buyers, but it's also a resource to help you build and maintain meaningful relationships with your current customers," said Lindsey Edwards, a vice president of product management at LinkedIn, in a blog post earlier today. "New features and enhancements this quarter center on supporting you in cultivating relationships, driving more efficiency in your day to day, and further identifying buyer interest."

Among the features is a new capability that allows users to import CSV lists of accounts into Sales Navigator to prioritize accounts and identify opportunities for outreach based on aggregated LinkedIn activity insights, such as InMail, Messages, Connection Requests, and Smart Link activity.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator users with an Enterprise Edition who are also CRM Sync activated can also view CRM opportunity details, including name, close date, stage, and owner for both active and closed opportunities, in Account Lists.

"Between LinkedIn and CRM activity, you'll have a complete picture of what's happening at an account and reduce the back and forth between your CRM and Sales Navigator. The day-to-day administrative tasks add up quickly, and the sales technology tools you are using should not cause more work, but rather make your life easier," Edwards said.

The update also includes ROI Reporting improvements that will allow admins to leverage CRM Sync to view the total revenue sourced or influenced by Sales Navigator.

Also included is an expansion of SmartLinks with video and web assets.