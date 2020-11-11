MediaMath Integrates Merkle's Merkury ID into Source

MediaMath, an advertising technology company, has integrated Merkle's Merkury ID into Source to help advertisers identify consumers visiting their sites without third-party cookies.

"The need to evolve beyond the third-party cookie that drove the advertising industry here has spurred much innovation. One of our jobs is to identify, integrate, and scale those solutions that will serve as the basis for the enterprise web that is emerging," said Joe Zawadzki, CEO and founder of MediaMath, in a statement. "Merkury's modern identity framework solves for the growing expectations and regulation around consumer data for both the sophisticated marketer and premium publisher and pays off on the Source promise of an increasingly accountable, addressable and aligned digital supply chain."

The integration empowers digital marketers to personalize campaigns by using the Merkury ID, which is person-based and appended offline third-party data for targeting and measurement across multiple devices and supply paths. The Merkury ID is integrated with more than 30 publishers as first-party audience identification and resolution, including logins, emails, and page views. Source customers can use the Merkury ID and data to build and find audiences through custom segments and models.