Infobip Acquires OpenMarket

Cloud communications platform provider Infobip has acquired OpenMarket, a mobile messaging provider, for $300 million. The transaction, which comes less than three months after Infobip's $200 million investment round, underlines Infobip's aggressive growth strategy globally and within North America.

The resulting company will bring together complementary regional footprints, merging OpenMarket's scale in the United States with Infobip's strengths in every other regions to process more than 12 billion combined monthly customer interactions across communication channels.