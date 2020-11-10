Xactly Launches Operational Sales Management (OSM)

Xactly, a provider of cloud-based sales performance management software, today launched Operational Sales Management (OSM) to streamline sales processes.

Designed to address planning, managing, incenting, analyzing, and forecasting, Xactly's tightly-integrated offerings allow organizations to continuously track performance and make data-driven decisions.

Through an analytics-based approach to managing quotas and territories, OSM provides sales leaders access to a single source of truth that seamlessly integrates with their existing sales technology investments. It automates the management of day-to-day change by focusing on people, territory, credit, and quota management.