Zendesk Partners with WhatsApp

Zendesk has expanded its CRM solutions to help companies provide real-time support across messaging channels on web, social, and mobile. A key enabler of these capabilities is a strategic partnership with WhatsApp that empowers companies to engage with customers, share information, and respond to questions across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

"Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met, and that's increasingly through messaging. More than 175 million people already message a business account on WhatsApp every day to ask questions and get helpful information, and as more conversations shift online during the ongoing pandemic, messaging tools can help businesses of all sizes increase their efficiency and improve customer satisfaction," said Matt Idema, chief operating officer at WhatsApp, in a statement. "Through this partnership with Zendesk, we'll help many more medium-sized businesses get started using messaging to communicate with their customers in a matter of minutes and build new features to make WhatsApp the best way to get business done."

"There are significant shifts in the ways customers are choosing to interact with businesses, most notably a 50 percent surge in usage of messaging channels over the first half of 2020. We are committed to helping businesses embrace the trends that are here to stay," said Adrian McDermott, president of products at Zendesk, in a statement. "The new Zendesk messaging capabilities, automated workflows, and customization features are helping our customers provide conversational experiences that flow seamlessly across channels and devices while remaining engaging, personal, and contextual. Our partnership with WhatsApp and Facebook, which provides Zendesk business customers access to simple API tools to connect with their customers on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, is integral to this evolution."