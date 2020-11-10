Khoros Launches 2020 Autumn Innovation Release

Khoros, a provider of digital customer engagement software, today unveiled its 2020 Autumn Innovation Release. Product features in this release include new channels, experiences, and connectivity in the Khoros platform; Events and Slack integration in Khoros Communities; email support and expanded AI capabilities in Khoros Care; and unified organic and paid social media analytics for Facebook, Instagram, and now LinkedIn, plus custom metrics in Khoros Marketing.

Key capabilities in Khoros' Autumn Innovation Release include the following:

Engagement manager, a unified console to monitor, manage, and moderate online communities, with gesture-based scrolling to scan, read, and approve posts, plus machine learning to detect and reject hate speech, profanity, and disturbing visual images;

Expanded visibility and coordination between marketing and service teams with marketing context, like campaign initiatives, plans, and tags, to inform workflows and automatically route, prioritize, and filter conversations;

New event experiences to simplify the creation, management, and promotion of digital events and sustain the human connection at in-person events through community conversations, networking and idea sharing before, during, and after the event.

A Slack integration to share knowledge, streamline communication, search community content, receive community notifications, and respond to and 'kudo' community posts, all through Slack;

Email support;

Artificial intelligence-powered Intent Detection and Suggested Responses to support agents;

LinkedIn Ads visibility, in addition to Facebook and Instagram, providing a holistic view of performance and plans for paid and organic social media;

Custom defined metrics for organic and paid social media; and

Paid execution for Facebook and Instagram o marketers can switch from creating and publishing organic content to creating bespoke ads, with calendar visibility and analytics insight across social channels.