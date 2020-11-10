Khoros Launches 2020 Autumn Innovation Release
Khoros, a provider of digital customer engagement software, today unveiled its 2020 Autumn Innovation Release. Product features in this release include new channels, experiences, and connectivity in the Khoros platform; Events and Slack integration in Khoros Communities; email support and expanded AI capabilities in Khoros Care; and unified organic and paid social media analytics for Facebook, Instagram, and now LinkedIn, plus custom metrics in Khoros Marketing.
Key capabilities in Khoros' Autumn Innovation Release include the following:
- Engagement manager, a unified console to monitor, manage, and moderate online communities, with gesture-based scrolling to scan, read, and approve posts, plus machine learning to detect and reject hate speech, profanity, and disturbing visual images;
- Expanded visibility and coordination between marketing and service teams with marketing context, like campaign initiatives, plans, and tags, to inform workflows and automatically route, prioritize, and filter conversations;
- New event experiences to simplify the creation, management, and promotion of digital events and sustain the human connection at in-person events through community conversations, networking and idea sharing before, during, and after the event.
- A Slack integration to share knowledge, streamline communication, search community content, receive community notifications, and respond to and 'kudo' community posts, all through Slack;
- Email support;
- Artificial intelligence-powered Intent Detection and Suggested Responses to support agents;
- LinkedIn Ads visibility, in addition to Facebook and Instagram, providing a holistic view of performance and plans for paid and organic social media;
- Custom defined metrics for organic and paid social media; and
- Paid execution for Facebook and Instagram o marketers can switch from creating and publishing organic content to creating bespoke ads, with calendar visibility and analytics insight across social channels.
"The global challenges of 2020 continue to put unprecedented pressure on companies to deliver exceptional digital-first experiences for their customers, and digital marketing, service, and customer experience teams are stretched very thin," said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros, in a statement. "We're proud to be delivering platform-wide innovation to help companies and their teams solve this challenge with technology that fosters deeper customer relationships and creates customers for life."