Cheetah Digital Launches Cheetah Personalization

Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider for marketers, today released Cheetah Personalization, the newest addition to the Cheetah Customer Engagement Suite, which also includes the Cheetah Engagement Data Platform, Experiences, Messaging, and Loyalty.

Cheetah Personalization helps marketers orchestrate real-time interactions across all channels and touchpoints.

"Personalization is in the fabric of everything marketers do. But as a strategy, technology, and a market, personalization is ripe for reinvention," said Sameer Kazi, CEO of Cheetah Digital, in a statement. "We wanted to create a technology blueprint for brands to achieve personalization success. With Cheetah Digital, the next-generation of personalization is here. It's the way forward for marketers to achieve their personalization and, ultimately, business goals."

Cheetah Personalization leverages analytics and machine learning to evaluate every customer to derive the right content, offer, channel, and sequence for their customer journeys. It also delivers the next-best experience, next-best journey, and next-best offers. These capabilities are enabled by the following three key product offerings:

Cheetah Real-Time Personalization, to engage with customers in real time with targeted experiences by capturing streaming data on web and mobile;

Cheetah Journey Designer, to build, manage, and optimize multistep, multistage customer journeys at scale; and

Cheetah Intelligent Offers, applying marketing insights and machine learning to optimize experiences and generate the next-best offer and next-best action.