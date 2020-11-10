Insightly Adds to Insightly Marketing

Insightly today introduced a number of features added to Insightly Marketing. These include prospect grading and scoring, A/B and multivariate testing, and marketing analytics.

"Insightly's mission is to make the complex simple so that CRM technology that was once outside the consideration of most businesses is now within reach and easy to use and delivers measurable business impact," said Anthony Smith, CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "We applied these same fundamental guiding principles in building Insightly Marketing. The more advanced features we add, the more intuitive our marketing automation application becomes."

Insightly Marketing allows companies to access marketing capabilities directly on Insightly's Unified CRM Platform.

The new features include the following:

Artificial intelligence-driven prospect grading and scoring;

Advanced list segmentation based on any combination of marketing activities, including interaction with online marketing assets such as webinar attendance, ebook downloads, website visits, form fills, or custom events;

Drag-and drop-design editor, embedded form builder, and engagement analytics;

A/B and multivariate testing for email and messaging campaigns;< and/li>

Marketing analytics for prospects' behaviors, preferences, and needs, tracking and logging their every interaction along the customer journey, such as YouTube video views, form-fill interactions, and custom event completions.