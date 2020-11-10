Insightly Adds to Insightly Marketing
Insightly today introduced a number of features added to Insightly Marketing. These include prospect grading and scoring, A/B and multivariate testing, and marketing analytics.
"Insightly's mission is to make the complex simple so that CRM technology that was once outside the consideration of most businesses is now within reach and easy to use and delivers measurable business impact," said Anthony Smith, CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "We applied these same fundamental guiding principles in building Insightly Marketing. The more advanced features we add, the more intuitive our marketing automation application becomes."
Insightly Marketing allows companies to access marketing capabilities directly on Insightly's Unified CRM Platform.
The new features include the following:
- Artificial intelligence-driven prospect grading and scoring;
- Advanced list segmentation based on any combination of marketing activities, including interaction with online marketing assets such as webinar attendance, ebook downloads, website visits, form fills, or custom events;
- Drag-and drop-design editor, embedded form builder, and engagement analytics;
- A/B and multivariate testing for email and messaging campaigns;< and/li>
- Marketing analytics for prospects' behaviors, preferences, and needs, tracking and logging their every interaction along the customer journey, such as YouTube video views, form-fill interactions, and custom event completions.
"Given the impact of recent world events, businesses need to fundamentally rethink how they can more tightly align marketing, sales, and post-sale delivery teams around the needs of their customers, while at the same time remain vigilant about managing cost structures and operational efficiencies," Smith added.
"Marketing automation is a simple concept at a high level, but the details can get complicated very quickly. Plus, when you begin looking at all the technology and expertise you need to get up and running, it can also be expensive," said Keith Gardner, vice president of sales and marketing at Hurst Review Services, in a statement. "With Insightly Marketing, we found the best solution for our needs at a much lower price point. And because it is built on the same platform as Insightly CRM, it was seamless to roll it out."