Sprinklr Partners with Mediaocean

Sprinklr and Mediaocean today announced a partnership to help companies automate the planning, buying, and measurement of social media advertising.

This partnership integrates Sprinklr Modern Advertising with Mediaocean's cross-media management platform Prisma to provide visibility into cross-channel campaigns. With the integration, agencies can use their digital media buying controls in Prisma to create campaigns in Sprinklr while enforcing budgets. Sprinklr's paid campaign reporting data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn will be fed back into Prisma for analysis and automatic billing reconciliation alongside campaigns outside of social. As a result, marketers can analyze, optimize, and report on social campaigns as part of their larger omnichannel initiatives.