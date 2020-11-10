Sprinklr Partners with Mediaocean
Sprinklr and Mediaocean today announced a partnership to help companies automate the planning, buying, and measurement of social media advertising.
This partnership integrates Sprinklr Modern Advertising with Mediaocean's cross-media management platform Prisma to provide visibility into cross-channel campaigns. With the integration, agencies can use their digital media buying controls in Prisma to create campaigns in Sprinklr while enforcing budgets. Sprinklr's paid campaign reporting data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn will be fed back into Prisma for analysis and automatic billing reconciliation alongside campaigns outside of social. As a result, marketers can analyze, optimize, and report on social campaigns as part of their larger omnichannel initiatives.
"Now more than ever before, marketers need to reach consumers where they are: on social media and messaging channels," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "This shift to digital is here to stay, and the combined expertise of Sprinklr and Mediaocean will help agencies effectively execute digital, cross-channel advertising that makes customers happier."
"We believe every aspect of the advertising workflow needs to be connected to achieve omnichannel activation," said Seif Hamid, chief partnerships officer at Mediaocean, in a statement. "The integration between Mediaocean and Sprinklr helps agencies and brands connect consumer touchpoints and execute more unified campaigns."
"This integration will help automate and streamline the paid social buying process. The bridge between Sprinklr and Prisma will drive efficiency from both the buying and reconciliation standpoint, ultimately providing a more streamlined experience for our teams," said Alice Martinier, director of trading operations, social, and programmatic at Havas Media, a mutual customer of both Sprinklr and Mediaocean, in a statement.