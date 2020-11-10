Yext Launches WordPress Plugin

Yext today launched the WordPress Answers Connector, a plugin that allows WordPress users to integrate Yext's site search product, Yext Answers, into WordPress pages.

"More than one-third of the world's websites run on WordPress, and with most relying on legacy keyword-based search, that translates to a lot of unanswered questions and lost conversions," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "Now, each WordPress site is just a plugin download away from delivering a cutting-edge search experience and enjoying increased conversions with Yext Answers."