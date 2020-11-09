Ceros Introduces Release 7

Ceros has launched its major product update, Release 7, with advances to improve digital experience designers' efficiency, creativity, workflows, and accessibility.

Release 7 is highlighted by increases in design efficiency and creativity. Release 7 also features a set of tools that allow clients to build experiences for those with disabilities.

"Our mission is to inspire and unlock creativity through liberating technology," said Simon Berg, CEO of Ceros, in a statement. "With Release 7, we offer ground-breaking capabilities to support the creative journey like never before. We are the world's first design studio to seamlessly convert PSD, AI, and Sketch files into editable web-ready HTML5 in minutes. This game-changing functionality was enabled via a collaborative development effort with our partner, Avocode. We are just scratching the surface on the creative possibilities this feature enables."

"We're thrilled to bring the power of our Open Design API to the latest Ceros release," said Vu Hoang Anh, CEO and co-founder of Avocode, in a statement. "It's been a privilege to partner with the Ceros team, and we're excited to continue working together to bridge the gap between design and no-code tools."