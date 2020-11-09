Oracle Updates Sales and Commerce Solutions

Oracle today introduced several sales and commerce innovations within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to improve the virtual selling and buying experience.

The additions include artificial intelligence-powered predictive lead scoring, sales forecasting, configuration management, and subscription management, a new user experience that adapts to the seller's role and gives action-driven prompts, the new Oracle CX Sales Mobile application; and integrations between Microsoft Teams and Oracle CX Sales, between CX Sales and Oracle CPQ, between Oracle CX Commerce and Oracle's Unity customer data platform, between CX Commerce and Oracle's Customer Data Management system, and between Oracle CX Commerce and Oracle CX Content.