Oracle Updates Sales and Commerce Solutions
Oracle today introduced several sales and commerce innovations within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to improve the virtual selling and buying experience.
The additions include artificial intelligence-powered predictive lead scoring, sales forecasting, configuration management, and subscription management, a new user experience that adapts to the seller's role and gives action-driven prompts, the new Oracle CX Sales Mobile application; and integrations between Microsoft Teams and Oracle CX Sales, between CX Sales and Oracle CPQ, between Oracle CX Commerce and Oracle's Unity customer data platform, between CX Commerce and Oracle's Customer Data Management system, and between Oracle CX Commerce and Oracle CX Content.
"It's not just traditional CRM systems that are a problem in today's complex sales and commerce environments. Businesses also need a more connected omnichannel sales relationship, which requires bringing together front-office channels and back-office applications on a unified platform that can provide one view of the customer and business. This helps direct sales teams to move the right opportunities forward and close deals faster, and it also helps connect buyers more closely to the sales experience online," said Katrina Gosek, vice president of product portfolio strategy for Oracle CX Sales & Commerce, in a blog post earlier today.