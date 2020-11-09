Terminus Acquires GrowFlare

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform provider, has acquired GrowFlare, an account profiling and predictive data company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of GrowFlare brings a new data solution into the Terminus Engagement Hub and helps companies focus their go-to-market efforts and dynamically prioritize accounts based on psychographics and lookalikes.

"GrowFlare adds a highly differentiated level of account intelligence to the Terminus platform," said Tim Kopp, Terminus' CEO, in a statement. "Now teams can identify best-fit target accounts instantly, leverage unmatched AI and psychographic data to know exactly what to say and when, all while being more budget-efficient. This kind of psychographic data has long been used by B2C marketers to profile their future customers, and now B2B marketers can as well. This is the modern approach to uncovering target accounts and accelerates our position as the most intelligent B2B sales and marketing platform available." "Combining GrowFlare with Terminus is game-changing for revenue teams," said Matt Belkin, GrowFlare's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Not only does GrowFlare's powerful data perfectly compliment the Terminus platform, but we're completely aligned on our vision for building the most complete B2B sales and marketing platform. Now, sales and marketing teams can unite to drive highly timely and personalized experiences. This team is the real deal, and we're so proud to be joining Terminus."

This is the third acquisition for Terminus in the past year. In April, Terminus acquired Ramble, an account-based chat solution provider, and in December it acquired Sigstr, an email marketing platform provider.