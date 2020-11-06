Phunware Partners with Phynd Technologies
Phunware, providers of a cloud platform for mobile, has partnered with Phynd Technologies to deploy its digital front door on mobile to healthcare organizations .
Phunware's digital front door is optimized for mobile on its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform to deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers. Additional capabilities include the following:
- Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders;
- Real-time blue-dot indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding;
- Multisite support for disparate locations;
- Beacon maintenance;
- Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access;
- Prescription management with telehealth functionality;
- Mobile bill pay;
- Staff directory; and
- Analytics.
"You can't engage what you can't manage and you can't manage what you can't measure, so we're excited to introduce our mobile solutions for engagement to healthcare providers who rely on Phynd to provide centralized enterprise data management at scale," said Alan Knitowski, president, CEO, and co-founder of Phunware, in a statement. "Together, Phunware and Phynd can significantly reduce redundant and costly processes, while better managing utilization, driving engagement, and improving patient satisfaction and outcomes."
"We look forward to Phynd being integrated in Phunware’s MaaS enterprise cloud platform for a better provider search experience," said Tom White, CEO of Phynd Technologies, in a statement. "Together, Phunware and Phynd represent a powerful next-generation digital front door solution for health systems looking to improve the consumer experience, keep consumers in network, and grow market share."
