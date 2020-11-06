Phunware Partners with Phynd Technologies

Phunware, providers of a cloud platform for mobile, has partnered with Phynd Technologies to deploy its digital front door on mobile to healthcare organizations .

Phunware's digital front door is optimized for mobile on its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform to deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers. Additional capabilities include the following:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders;

Real-time blue-dot indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding;

Multisite support for disparate locations;

Beacon maintenance;

Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access;

Prescription management with telehealth functionality;

Mobile bill pay;

Staff directory; and

Analytics.