SugarCRM Acquires W-Systems
SugarCRM has acquired W-Systems, a CRM and marketing automation solutions and services provider and one of Sugar's largest global implementation partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, Sugar is expanding its ability to meet implementation service demand for its sales, marketing, and service software. In addition, W-Systems has developed a number of key add-ons for document management and calendar enhancements, along with integrations for common mapping, file storage, and messaging services. These add-ons ;increase the utility and usability of Sugar Sell and Sugar Market.
"We are excited to have the team at W-Systems, with their deep expertise and dedication to customer success, join Sugar to help fuel our continued growth in the North America region," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement. "W-Systems' exceptional track record with more than 300 successful Sugar implementations and robust development of strategic add-ons perfectly aligns with our commitment to helping companies improve their business outcomes and achieve a high-definition view of their customers."
"As a dedicated partner of more than a decade, W-Systems shares the same values as Sugar to help our customers create their own customers for life," said Christian Wettre, president of W- Systems, in a statement. "Our team is excited to take our deep CRM integration and deployment expertise and put it to work for the broader Sugar customer base to help them achieve better business outcomes faster."
"SugarCRM's acquisition of W-Systems, a firm with long and deep commitment to serving the Sugar customer community, addresses a growing need for mid-market companies who want a trusted advisor that can help them navigate and succeed in their adoption of next-generation CRM and marketing automation environments," said Brent Leary, founder and principal analyst at CRM Essentials, in a statement.
SugarCRM Acquires Collabspot
08 Mar 2019
Sugar can now offer email integration to CRM systems.
SugarCRM Acquires Salesfusion
17 May 2019
With the acquisition of Salesfusion, SugarCRM adds marketing automation capabilities to its CRM platform.
SugarCRM Acquires Node
24 Aug 2020
Sugar's acquisition of Node brings predictive analytics to its CX platform.