SugarCRM Acquires W-Systems

SugarCRM has acquired W-Systems, a CRM and marketing automation solutions and services provider and one of Sugar's largest global implementation partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Sugar is expanding its ability to meet implementation service demand for its sales, marketing, and service software. In addition, W-Systems has developed a number of key add-ons for document management and calendar enhancements, along with integrations for common mapping, file storage, and messaging services. These add-ons ;increase the utility and usability of Sugar Sell and Sugar Market.