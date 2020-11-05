RealPage Adds Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) Scores

RealPage, a provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, has added Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) Scores into its Performance Analytics Benchmarking and AI Revenue Management solutions. ORA scores from J Turner Research measure and benchmark the online reputations of multifamily properties and companies.

"The ability to fully understand the impact of online reviews is essential to unlocking property yield, and ORA by J Turner Research is the undisputed leader in evaluating online reputation" said Jon Pastor, senior vice president of consumer solutions at RealPage, in a statement. "RealPage is delighted to combine the power of ORA with our leading solutions, Performance Analytics and Benchmarking and AI Revenue Management, all with the goal of improving property revenue and overall asset performance, giving our customers an advantage, and allowing them to continually outperform their competition"

J Turner compiles review data from a variety of multifamily-specific internet sources, including Google, Facebook, Rent.com, Modern Message, and other review sites to calculate an ORA score between 0 and 100 on more than 122,000 properties nationwide monthly.