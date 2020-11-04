Melissa Launches Unison Customer Data Validation Platform

Melissa, a provider of data quality and address management solutions, today launched Unison, a customer data verification platform.

Unison brings together all of Melissa's data quality API capabilities, including global address, name, phone, email verification, geocoding and data matching. Advanced fuzzy matching algorithms with golden record/survivorship rules are built in and controllable.

"When dealing with customer data, SQL Server developers face common issues, such as unwieldy packages, system updates, extensive vendor options, and version control, which exacerbate already complex automation and rapidly evolving processes," said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa, in a statement. "With Unison, data stewards are instead directly empowered to validate, cleanse, import, and export data via an intuitive, project-oriented framework, freeing their developer colleagues to tackle higher-value tasks."

Unison offers a data-agnostic technology stack, connecting disparate data streams to verify, enrich, and unify customer profiles. The platform is scalable across limitless nodes, with flexible collaboration, scheduling, and rights management. Scalable to accommodate huge datasets and multiple users, Unison also offers visual analytics, detailed logging, and audit trails.