Flaist Adds Analytics to Digital Experience Platform

Flaist, a technology provider for the financial services industry, has released an analytics tool powered by the Flaist Digital Experience platform to help companies understand the context of their customers' intentions and sentiments, predict customer behavior, and adapt their responses.

"These analytics give all financial organizations an advantage with customer service," said Flaist's founder and CEO, Krish Gopalan, in a statement. "Banks can now better understand customer insights and identify how to respond to customers before the transaction even occurs."

Gopalan says the new advanced analytics can detect customer sentiment in real time to help financial institutions recognize dissatisfaction with services, enabling higher-quality responses to customer complaints.