Zilliant Launches Campaign Manager and Expanded SalesIQ

Zilliant, a provider of price optimization, price management, and sales guidance software, has launched Campaign Manager and expanded the capabilities within its Sales IQ platform.

"Even with significant investments in sales, mobile, and ecommerce technology, it's still incredibly challenging for companies to execute their evolving growth and profit strategies with speed and consistency, particularly in environments with expansive customer counts, prospect databases, and product catalogs," said Zilliant's senior vice president of products and science, Pete Eppele, in a statement. "Sales IQ and Campaign Manager provide a unique, best-in-class capability to turn data into actionable insights that align sales teams to corporate strategy in a way that simply hasn't been possible before. With this combination, companies are consistently seeing millions of dollars of impact to revenue, profit, wallet-share, and customer value."

Campaign Manager lets users create and manage pricing, sales, and product campaigns that inform sellers what to sell, when to sell it, and how to sell it, as well as publish customer-specific pricing and product recommendations to ecommerce channels. Action generation is based on insights from any source, and administrators can scope, prioritize, and refine actions, set time boundaries for campaigns, add talk tracks, and publish the actions to any delivery channel with the push of a button.

Campaign Manager actions can be delivered in Zilliant Sales Planner, Deal Manager, or any other system, such as CRM, marketing automation, order entry, or ecommerce site, via the Zilliant IQ Anywhere API integration. Detailed data and rich visual analytics are available at the account level, and the closed-loop tracking mechanism tracks incremental revenue and margin as well as sales rep behavior.

Sales IQ, meanwhile, has broadly expanded beyond the original cross-sell and recovery customer insights. Its patented approach to predictive sales analytics can now produce prospecting and whitespace actions that determine the best fit products for prospects; win-back actions that generate tailored product pitches for lost business; inventory actions for the targeted selling of excess inventory; contract compliance actions for contracts not meeting volume commitments; and product substitution actions for the targeted selling of preferred brands or substitutes.