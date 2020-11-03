Quad Launches Quad Direct Marketing Exchange (QDMX)

Quad/Graphics has launched the Quad Direct Marketing Exchange (QDMX), a platform that delivers personalized direct marketing campaigns.

"For years there has been a feeling among marketers that there has to be a more efficient and effective way to reach the consumer through the mailbox," said Scott Harvey, Quad's senior vice president of marketing solutions, in a statement. "Through our QDMX platform, we provide marketers with an opportunity to re-imagine their direct marketing strategy, leveraging the scale, technology investments and expansive client base of Quad, to deliver even stronger ROI from the direct mail channel."

The first two offerings within the QDMX platform are the following:

Merged Mail, a solution that brings post-production mail optimization forward into the production process by combining campaigns from multiple clients into one mail stream. Marketers can still deliver dynamic, branded content for each individual piece of mail.

Multi-Pack, a solution in which Quad matches direct marketers who want to send mail to the same household at the same time together for a lot less than going solo. Clients can choose from five customizable direct mail formats. To increase the effectiveness of this solution, Quad offers its Accelerated Insights virtual testing platform, which allows marketers to test creative and formats prior to mailing to ensure the design resonates with consumers.