TicketIQ Launches FanIQ

TicketIQ has launched FanIQ, a marketing platform for live event promoters to manage ticket sales and membership acquisition.

FanIQ helps ticket sellers create unified customer profiles for coordinated marketing across Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Advertising, YouTube, Google Display Network, Twitter, and Snap. LinkedIn and TikTok activations are planned for 2021. FanIQ also taps into TicketIQ's network, which includes more than 40 million user profiles of both ticket shoppers and engaged fans from across 500 sports and music-focused publisher partners and social media influencers.

In addition to helping ticket sellers find new fans, FanIQ also provides insights on purchase-path optimization, as well as demographic and psychographic profiles for prospects and existing users.