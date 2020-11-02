Kount Partners with Adobe
Kount, a provider of fraud prevention and digital identity trust, has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner program, enabling merchants on the Magento platform to protect against payments fraud, chargebacks, and disputes.
They also gain access to Kount's automated, real-time order decisioning, order status notifications, inventory management, risk scoring, policy customization and optimization, case management, and advanced reporting and analytics.
"As both Kount and Adobe place high value on delivering world-class customer journeys, this collaboration is a seamless fit,"said Tom War, chief sales officer at Kount, in a statement. "Businesses taking advantage of Magento and Kount together will advance their ecommerce experiences while protecting their digital innovations, allowing them to scale in new ways and realize new revenue."
"Customer experience is more important than ever, both for our customers and for our customers' customers. We are excited to have Kount in the Adobe Exchange Partner program to help ecommerce businesses elevate their experiences with less friction, more approvals, and reduced fraud, all via a simple integration with an advanced solution," said Ryan Murden, head of business development for Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement.