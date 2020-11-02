CM Group Acquires Selligent
CM Group, a family of martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, has acquired Selligent from HGGC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CM Group products, including Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Vuture, Liveclicker, and now Selligent, have more than 70,000 customers and facilitate more than 180 billion consumer connections annually.
Selligent focuses on enterprise and mid-market financial services, travel, media, entertainment, and retail verticals.
"Selligent is an ideal fit for CM Group, and customers across all of our products stand to gain from our consistently expanding family of brands," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group, in a statement. "Our unique, microservice-based product strategy allows us to increase the speed of innovation in our individual products so we can decrease time to ROI for our customers. For Selligent, we will quickly augment mobile app messaging, analytics, and real-time personalization capabilities through our expertise in these areas, while CM Group brands benefit from Selligent's AI capabilities."
"Joining CM Group is an important milestone in Selligent's evolution. CM Group's growth-minded approach of investing strategically in acquired companies will drive value for both clients and partners," said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO of Selligent, in a statement. "Our team has been inspired by CM Group's technology strategy, which will allow us to expand our leadership position in martech while we keep our customers and partners at the center of all operations in both Europe and the U.S."
"The HGGC team is very pleased with Selligent's progress over the past five years, as it grew to become a global leader in omnichannel marketing," said Rich Lawson, HGGC's chairman, CEO, and co-founder, in a statement. "We are confident that the business will extend its legacy of innovation and continue to deliver world-class solutions as part of CM Group."