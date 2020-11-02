CM Group Acquires Selligent

CM Group, a family of martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, has acquired Selligent from HGGC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CM Group products, including Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Vuture, Liveclicker, and now Selligent, have more than 70,000 customers and facilitate more than 180 billion consumer connections annually.

Selligent focuses on enterprise and mid-market financial services, travel, media, entertainment, and retail verticals.