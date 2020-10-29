Dentsu Partners with Adobe

Dentsu is partnering with Adobe to integrate Merkle's Merkury identity resolution platform with the Adobe Experience Cloud. Destsu and Merkle are also Premier Partners within the Adobe technology partner program. Combined, Adobe and Merkle will provide enriched customer profiles for segmentation and activation across marketing channels.

"Marketers are entering a new world, a world where third-party identifiers can no longer be used to engage unique consumers in a one-to-one conversation," said John Lee, corporate chief strategy officer at Merkle, in a statement. "Through the Merkury and Adobe Experience Platform integration, Merkle and Adobe are committed to helping marketers unify their disparate data sources into a unified ID and environment that is scalable and durable to ongoing changes in the technology and data privacy ecosystem. This goes well beyond advertising and extends across all channels."

"Integrating Merkury with Adobe Experience Platform offers our customers more choice in identity management," said Justin Merickel, vice president of partnerships and business development at Adobe, in a statement. "We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with dentsu and help transform cross-channel experiences."