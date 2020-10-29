ActionIQ Launches InfiniteCompute CDP

ActionIQ, a customer data platform provider, today announced general availability of InfiniteCompute, its scalable customer database technology.

The release from closed beta follows more than three years of research and development and now empowers teams across large organizations to collaborate and activate experiences from a single source of customer truth. With ActionIQ's CDP powered by InfiniteCompute, an unlimited number of users can generate customer insights and journeys in a single platform in minutes.