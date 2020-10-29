ActionIQ Launches InfiniteCompute CDP
ActionIQ, a customer data platform provider, today announced general availability of InfiniteCompute, its scalable customer database technology.
The release from closed beta follows more than three years of research and development and now empowers teams across large organizations to collaborate and activate experiences from a single source of customer truth. With ActionIQ's CDP powered by InfiniteCompute, an unlimited number of users can generate customer insights and journeys in a single platform in minutes.
"InfiniteCompute delivers the scale and agility required by today's enterprise businesses," said Tasso Argyros, CEO and co-founder of ActionIQ, in a statement. "By automatically scaling up and down based on demand, enterprise users will get what they need, when they need it, and trust that the system can deliver accurate results 100 times faster than their existing marketing cloud solution. High volumes of disparate data and complex customer journeys? Those are no longer challenges."
Related Articles
RRD and ActionIQ Partner on Customer Data Platform
25 Oct 2019
R.R. Donnelly is partnering with ActionIQ to add functionality to its customer data platform.