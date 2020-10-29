Oracle Releases Oracle Digital Experience for Communications

Oracle today released Oracle Digital Experience for Communications, an industry-specific customer experience solution that equips service providers with a deep knowledge of customer buying behaviors and preferences.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Experience for Communications is designed to help service providers create and launch offers, acquire customers, sell across channels, fulfill and monetize services, and deliver proactive care. It provides a unified view of prospects and customers, applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help service providers better understand each customer’s unique digital profile so they can propose and deliver the products customers want, create smart digital assistance for buying and care, and arm agents with insights to resolve issues and create new opportunities.

"5G will massively change the face of customer engagement," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Communications Applications, in a statement. "Connected devices will deliver new pools of data that can be monetized, used to personalize customer interactions, and fuel entirely new business models. Oracle Digital Experience for Communications helps service providers capitalize on these opportunities with speed, security, and scale."

With Digital Experience for Communications, service providers will be able to engage customers through the following:

Real-time insights to create and launch more relevant offers;

Contextual engagement and AI-driven recommendations;

Complete lifecycle management of digital subscriptions, with information, natural language processing, and digital engagement tools to directly manage subscriptions and service experiences through both unassisted (digital) and assisted (agent) channels;

Scale to handle tens of millions of accounts with significant order complexity;

Built in adherence with the TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture, with real-time charging, operations support, and billing and revenue management; and

Open APIs that let them plug existing Oracle and third-party IT investments into the offering, as well as additional Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience modules that will be available over time.