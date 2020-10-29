Unbabel Launches Unbabel Portal to Manage Customer Service Language Operations

Unbabel, providers of a translation platform for multilingual customer service, has launched the Unbabel Portal, an interface on top of the Unbabel Platform for visualization and increased control over language operations.

With the Unbabel Portal, customer service leaders can monitor usage and quality, or download invoices to manage their language operations. Unbabel gives customers visibility into their supported languages across digital channels and how quickly agents are resolving issues.

"Customers need a quick and easy self-service solution to configure, monitor, and optimize multilingual support operations. With the launch of the Unbabel Portal, we are enabling teams to better understand how increasing access and visibility to language operations positively impacts the customer experience," said Vasco Pedro, CEO and co-founder of Unbabel, in a statement. "The right visibility into language operations will change the way global organizations view multilingual customer service technologies, providing more strategic insight and guidance around global distribution."

The Unbabel Portal offers the following:

Increased language visibility, with access to analytics around the languages being supported across service and support operations;

Real-time visualization of usage by language and channel through the Language Brain;

Insight into turnaround times, showing how quickly customer service agents are receiving translations of support requests;

Quality of language translations color scale.