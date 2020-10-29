Intentwise Adds API and Connectors to Amazon Advertising Data

Intentwise providers of a platform that helps companies enhance advertising performance on Amazon, has released an API and data connectors so users can integrate advertising data from Amazon into their internal reporting systems, such as Google Data Studio, Tableau, and Microsoft Excel.

"The agencies and direct advertisers we work with have reporting needs that are often unique and specific to them," said Raghu Kashyap, Intentwise's chief technology officer, in a statement. "The Intentwise API combined with our portfolio of connectors enables them to address their specific needs within their existing reporting infrastructures."

"Using Intentwise's API, we have reduced our reporting workload by over 50 percent for our top clients by integrating Amazon advertising data into Google Data Studio," said Antonio Exsome, founder of ProfitLogiq, which has been using the beta version of the API. "As a full-service Amazon agency, robust reporting is a critical component of our service to our clients, and this new capability allows us to do it very efficiently."