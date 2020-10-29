CallRail Launches Lead Center

CallRail, a marketing and analytics platform provider, has launched Lead Center, a communications and management hub that enables small-to-medium-size businesses (SMBs) to connect with, prioritize, and manage leads.

With integrated call tracking data and a complete interaction history for every caller, Lead Center adds context to each conversation.

"Lead Center not only addresses the challenges we discovered in our customer research, but it also enables SMBs to keep up with evolving business and consumer needs," said Jason Tatum, lead product manager at CallRail, in a statement. "As the world continues to navigate the challenges of working from home, businesses need to communicate with customers from anywhere and in the ways they prefer, whether through a call, text, or online chat. We rebuilt Lead Center from the ground up, providing a single inbox for all customer interactions while adding context to each conversation so that SMBs never miss a lead again."

With Lead Center, businesses can do the following:

Communicate with prospects and customers from anywhere. Businesses can take, make, and manage calls, texts, and online forms right from a computer or smartphone without having to give out personal phone numbers.

Seamlessly integrate with call tracking and analytics. In addition to the analytics capabilities provided by CallRail's call tracking tools, Lead Center is built around VoIP technology, enabling businesses to take and make calls and texts directly from CallRail, using any of their CallRail tracking numbers.

Consolidate all communications in one unified inbox.

Manage leads with a contact database of caller ID details, call recordings, important notes, lead classifications, and monetary value of all opportunities.

Give customers more ways to communicate with them over the channels they prefer, including text messages, phone calls, and online form fills.

Handle and manage calls. With Advanced Call Monitoring, customer service agents can join calls in progress or privately comment to the handling agent.

Add context to each conversation with a history of every prospect interaction, including notes from previous conversations, and view the marketing source or keyword that drove the call before picking up the phone.

Lead Center also offers integrated desktop and mobile texting (SMS and MMS) and allows SMBs to send and receive text messages, photos, and videos with no character limits.

Top Job Asphalt, a contractor operating in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Wyoming, uses Lead Center to control incoming leads. Prior to Lead Center, Top Job Asphalt used two different systems for inbound and outbound calls.