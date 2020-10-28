Lotame Unveils Panorama ID, a Cookieless Identity Solution

Lotame, a provider of data enrichment solutions, today launched Lotame Panorama ID, a people-based identity solution for a cookieless open web. Powered by Lotame's patented graphing technology, its identity solution connects all types of device identifiers, associated individual behaviors, and privacy choices into a single view, without cookies.

Created for the open web, Lotame Panorama ID is built from multiple inputs, including deterministic data like customer IDs and emails, and publicly available web data.

With this identity solution, marketers and publishers can do the following:

Protect consumer privacy with a universal opt-out Lotame Panorama ID complies with the General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privact Act, and the new Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais, Brazil's federal data privacy law. It also adheres to IAB Transparency and Consent Framework 2.0.

Increase ad targeting accuracy and scale by matching attributes across devices and domains to an individual, and with an open ecosystem approach of more than 90 platform partners, Lotame Panorama ID leverages data from 180 providers in 58 countries to accurately triangulate the right consumer for the right message. The ID features an average of 119 web and 89 mobile attributes per pseudonymous individual.

Target, measure, and deliver campaign reporting based on unique people rather than cookies or mobile ad IDs.

Control how many times an individual sees an ad across every digital touchpoint, device, and instance of their experience.

Work together, with a common language for the ecosystem and an interoperable bridge for everything from ad targeting and delivery to analytics, optimization, and attribution.

Access previously invisible audiences across browsers and see their rich multidimensional attributes and behaviors even on the first impression. They can go beyond thecontextual targeting to reach customers who have qualified for audiences based on their expressed passions, behaviors, and interests across all of their devices and publisher domains, as well as outside of owned properties.

"Third-party targeting challenges and mounting privacy regulations have created an identity crisis in digital," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, in a statement. "Without privacy-friendly and people-based tools, brands and publishers can't communicate and transact effectively in a cookieless world. If they can't get identity right, they can't understand or engage audiences at scale, affecting everything from customer loyalty to sales and revenue to the viability of business tomorrow. With our Panorama ID, we're giving the marketplace equal opportunity to compete, improve consumer relationships, and deliver outstanding, diverse, ad-supported content across the open web and connected devices."

Panorama ID is freely accessible to all digital advertisers and interoperable across the ecosystem via API, prebid and inbound/outbound server-to-server.