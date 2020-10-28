JetSense.ai Launches TextChat
JetSense.ai, a provider of live chat and artificial intelligence-driven chatbots, today launched TextChat, a sales tool enabling Shopify merchants to receive live chats from their stores via text message.
With TextChat, web visitors can send live chats and team members receive a text notification without having to rely on apps.
"At JetSense.ai, we understand the value of time to small business owners and their customers," said Eric Kades, CEO and founder of JetSense.ai, in a sentence. "As a small business ourselves, our own salespeople experienced frustrations with the other live chat platforms that made us keep a desktop app open or respond to app notifications. We were missing sales opportunities, so we created TextChat to make our lives easier and grow our business. Our clients wanted to try it, and they also saw their conversions jump immediately."
"TextChat is exactly what our small business needed," said Adam Tessier, owner of jewelry boutique Taylor & Tessier, in a statement. "As an ecommerce seller competing against much larger businesses, we've tried several feature-heavy live chat platforms that promised results, but they were expensive to staff and hard to manage. Getting live chats from our website delivered via text message was really a game-changer. Our own staff can quickly answer live chats and convert sales from anywhere now. We close sales on at least 50 percent of our conversations that come through TextChat."