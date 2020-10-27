MediaMath Partners with PubMatic

MediaMath, an advertising technology company, is partnering with PubMatic in a new data integration.

MediaMath data routes per-impression decisioning analysis from its Brain optimization engine to PubMatic's own machine learning-driven optimization tool, ROI Sync, to help companies determine the optimal set of inventory and required bid price to drive campaign performance.

"Together with MediaMath, PubMatic is enhancing results for buyers and increasing revenue and opportunities for publishers," said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO of PubMatic, in a statement. "We believe that by harnessing our massive data assets and leveraging our sophisticated machine learning algorithms, we can make ad spend and content investment work smarter and harder."

"MediaMath launched SOURCE to align industry leaders in redesigning the foundation of programmatic advertising to achieve radical transparency and improved performance," said Joe Zawadzki, CEO and founder of MediaMath, in a statement. "This has resulted in partnerships with like-minded advertising technology platforms such as PubMatic that not only share the vision, but that are actually implementing the code required to bring an aligned ecosystem to life in a way that benefits all players."