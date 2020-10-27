LivePerson Adds Support for Instagram Messaging

<p">LivePerson, a provider of conversational solutions, has integrated Instagram messaging into its Conversational Cloud platform.

LivePerson's integration with Messenger API with Support for Instagram allows companies to respond to Instagram direct messages, story tags, and comments directly within the Conversational Cloud and share rich media, like product cards and images.

"With the launch of Instagram messaging at scale, brands now have a colossal opportunity to grow their impact on one of the world's most valuable social networks," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "We can now deliver consumers the high-touch, personalized experiences they expect in store, all within the same app they love using to check out the latest fashion, travel, retail, and other trends and share them with family and friends. We're excited to be one of Facebook's beta partners bringing this to life for the world's most innovative brands." "We are delighted LivePerson is launching support for Instagram messaging. Businesses and people are messaging with each other more than ever, and Instagram is a critical channel to connect with customers and build relationships," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, vice president of platform partnerships at Messenger, in a statement. "Messenger API with Support for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."

LivePerson is a beta developer partner working with Facebook to provide these personalized, scalable experiences on Instagram.